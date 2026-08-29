Non GamStop casinos operate under overseas gambling licences rather than the UK Gambling Commission, so GAMSTOP self-exclusion does not reach them. This guide reviews ten such sites and explains what their bonuses, payments and licensing actually mean for UK players.

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Ten non GamStop casinos compared for UK players

This guide reviews ten casinos not on GamStop that accept UK players despite sitting outside the UK Gambling Commission's self-exclusion scheme. Each holds an overseas gambling licence rather than a UKGC one, which changes the protections, complaint routes and account controls available to you. We look at bonus terms, payment methods, game ranges and licensing for each site so you can judge whether a non GamStop casino UK offer is actually worth the conditions attached to it.

Casino reviews: strengths, conditions and limitations

Betmica

Betmica tops this list with the largest headline welcome offer of the group: 570% up to £5,700 plus 270 free spins. That size of match bonus usually comes with a correspondingly high wagering requirement and a tiered structure across several deposits, so treat the total figure as a ceiling rather than a single-deposit reward. Betmica presents itself as a Curaçao-licensed casino, which is common among newer sites not on GamStop but means UK players do not have UKGC recourse if a dispute arises.

Year Launched 2023 Amount of Games 3,500+ Payout Time 24–72 hours Bonus Wagering Requirement 40x Minimum Deposit £20 Top Game Providers Pragmatic Play, Play'n GO, Evolution Gaming

Pros

Large headline welcome package across multiple deposits

Wide slot catalogue from established studios

Curaçao licence covers new-market operators quickly

Cons

High wagering multiple reduces effective bonus value

No UKGC licence, so no Gambling Commission complaint route

Track record is limited given the recent launch date

Kikibet

Kikibet's 350% up to £5,555 offer plus 300 free spins gives a large spins allocation relative to its match percentage, which suits players who prioritise slot volume over cash-value bonuses. As with Betmica, the size of the headline figure depends on reaching several qualifying deposits, and the free spins typically carry their own separate wagering condition and maximum win cap.

Year Launched 2022 Amount of Games 3,000+ Payout Time 24–48 hours Bonus Wagering Requirement 35x Minimum Deposit £15 Top Game Providers NetEnt, Microgaming, Play'n GO

Pros

Generous free spins count alongside the match bonus

Lower minimum deposit than several rivals on this list

Reasonably fast stated payout window

Cons

Free spins winnings are usually capped separately from cash bonus winnings

Overseas licensing means no GAMSTOP-linked protections

Independent complaint data is not publicly available to verify service consistency

Betninja

Betninja's £1,000 bonus plus 100 free spins for all new players is a flatter, simpler structure than the percentage-based offers above, which makes the real value easier to calculate before you deposit. A fixed-amount bonus avoids some of the ambiguity around tiered percentage offers, though the wagering requirement still determines what you can actually withdraw.

Year Launched 2021 Amount of Games 2,800+ Payout Time 24–72 hours Bonus Wagering Requirement 30x Minimum Deposit £10 Top Game Providers Pragmatic Play, Novomatic, Evolution Gaming

Pros

Fixed bonus amount is simpler to assess than a percentage offer

Comparatively low 30x wagering requirement for this market

Low £10 minimum deposit suits smaller bankrolls

Cons

Fixed bonus may be lower value than percentage offers for larger depositors

Game contribution rates for wagering are not published in detail

No UKGC licence means standard offshore caveats apply

WinnerIsland

WinnerIsland advertises its welcome bonus in euros (up to €1,000 plus 100 free spins), which is worth noting for UK players since your GBP deposit will be converted at the casino's exchange rate rather than credited directly in pounds. That currency conversion step can quietly erode bonus value, so check the conversion rate applied at deposit before assuming the euro figure translates directly.

Year Launched 2022 Amount of Games 2,500+ Payout Time 48–72 hours Bonus Wagering Requirement 40x Minimum Deposit €20 Top Game Providers Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play, Playtech

Pros

Recognisable software providers across the slot catalogue

Free spins add extra value beyond the match bonus

Broad live casino selection

Cons

Euro-denominated bonus requires currency conversion for GBP accounts

40x wagering is on the higher end of this list

Conversion fees or rates are not clearly published

Zombillion

Zombillion's Welcome Pack (250% up to £4,000 plus 200 free spins) sits at a moderate wagering tier compared with the biggest offers on this list. The GBP-denominated bonus avoids the conversion question that affects euro-based offers, which is a practical plus for UK depositors wanting clarity on exactly what they are wagering.

Year Launched 2023 Amount of Games 3,200+ Payout Time 24–72 hours Bonus Wagering Requirement 35x Minimum Deposit £20 Top Game Providers Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming, NetEnt

Pros

Bonus quoted directly in pounds sterling, avoiding conversion guesswork

Large spins allocation on top of the match percentage

Reasonably broad slot library including high-volatility titles

Cons

As a newer brand, long-term service reliability is unproven

Maximum cashout caps on bonus winnings are not clearly disclosed

Live dealer game range appears smaller than some competitors

Smash Casino

Smash Casino's 600% up to €10,000 Slots Welcome Package is the single largest cash figure across this list, aimed squarely at higher-stake slot players prepared to make several qualifying deposits to unlock the full tiers. The scale of the offer makes the wagering requirement and maximum bet-per-spin rule especially important, since breaching either can void bonus winnings entirely.

Year Launched 2023 Amount of Games 4,000+ Payout Time 24–48 hours Bonus Wagering Requirement 45x Minimum Deposit €20 Top Game Providers Pragmatic Play, Novomatic, Play'n GO

Pros

Very large maximum bonus figure across a slots-focused package

Extensive slot catalogue with multiple providers

Competitive stated payout window

Cons

45x wagering requirement is high and needs a realistic staking plan

Euro pricing again requires conversion for GBP depositors

Slots-only bonus terms typically exclude table games from wagering contribution

Nightluck

Nightluck's offer combines a €6,400 cash figure, 280 free spins and an 805% match rate, one of the more complex bonus structures on this list. That complexity makes it essential to read the exact tier breakdown before depositing, since an 805% headline rate almost certainly applies only to a specific, and probably small, first deposit amount rather than scaling proportionally.

Year Launched 2024 Amount of Games 3,000+ Payout Time 24–72 hours Bonus Wagering Requirement 40x Minimum Deposit €10 Top Game Providers Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming

Pros

Low minimum deposit opens the offer to smaller bankrolls

Substantial free spins allocation

Wide mix of slots and live dealer titles

Cons

Complex multi-part bonus structure is harder to value accurately

Very new operator with limited independent track record

Euro-based terms require conversion for UK players

CoinPoker

CoinPoker stands apart from the rest of this list by focusing on cryptocurrency-based play, with a 150% up to $2,000 welcome offer. This makes it relevant primarily to readers already comfortable holding and transacting in crypto rather than GBP, since deposits and withdrawals are built around digital assets rather than card or bank transfer rails.

Year Launched 2019 Amount of Games Poker-focused, limited casino titles Payout Time Under 24 hours Bonus Wagering Requirement 30x Minimum Deposit $20 equivalent in crypto Top Game Providers In-house poker platform, limited third-party slots

Pros

Crypto-native platform suits players who already hold digital assets

Faster stated withdrawal times than most card-based casinos on this list

Established since 2019, giving a longer operating history than newer entrants

Cons

Limited slot and table game range compared with full casino platforms

Dollar-denominated bonus needs conversion for GBP-thinking players

Crypto-only or crypto-first payments will not suit everyone

Rivo

Rivo's slots welcome package (1000% up to €10,000 plus 25% cashback) pairs an unusually large match figure with a cashback element, which is worth noting since cashback offers typically return a percentage of net losses rather than requiring the same forward wagering as a deposit bonus. That combination can suit players who want a safety net alongside the initial bonus.

Year Launched 2022 Amount of Games 3,800+ Payout Time 24–72 hours Bonus Wagering Requirement 40x Minimum Deposit €20 Top Game Providers Pragmatic Play, Play'n GO, Big Time Gaming

Pros

Cashback element adds a second layer of value beyond the match bonus

Very high maximum bonus figure for slots players

Broad provider mix across the slot library

Cons

1000% headline rate likely applies only to a narrow deposit tier

Cashback qualifying conditions are not clearly published

Euro pricing again means conversion for UK depositors

Daytonaspin

Daytonaspin closes this list with 255% up to £4,500 plus 255 free spins, a GBP-denominated offer with a moderate percentage rate relative to the rest of the group. The matching bonus and spins figures being aligned numerically suggests a themed promotional structure, though the underlying wagering and expiry terms function the same as any other deposit bonus.

Year Launched 2023 Amount of Games 2,900+ Payout Time 24–72 hours Bonus Wagering Requirement 35x Minimum Deposit £20 Top Game Providers NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming

Pros

GBP-denominated bonus avoids currency conversion uncertainty

Moderate 35x wagering requirement compared with several rivals

Decent-sized free spins allocation matched to the bonus theme

Cons

Newer operator with limited long-term service history

Detailed game contribution percentages are not published

Live casino range is smaller than the slot catalogue

What are casinos not on GamStop?

GAMSTOP is the free self-exclusion scheme that every UK Gambling Commission-licensed operator must connect to. Once you register, every UKGC site blocks your account for the period you select, from six months to a lifetime exclusion. A non GamStop casino is simply one licensed outside the UK, most commonly in Curaçao, so it has no obligation to check the GAMSTOP register and will not stop you signing up if you are self-excluded elsewhere.

This is a licensing category, not a guarantee of anything else. Some readers conflate non GamStop casinos with "no-KYC" casinos that claim to skip identity verification entirely. These are different things: a casino not on GamStop can still run full identity and source-of-funds checks, and many do, particularly before processing a withdrawal. A claim of "no KYC" should be treated with caution, since anti-money-laundering obligations typically require verification regardless of which licence a site holds.

The label also does not tell you anything about game fairness, payment reliability or customer service quality on its own. It tells you which regulator, if any, has oversight, and that single fact changes what happens if something goes wrong with your account.

How non GamStop casinos differ from UKGC-licensed casino sites

The core difference between non GamStop casinos and UK casinos holding a UKGC licence is the regulatory framework behind the account, and that difference runs through almost every practical aspect of using the site.

UKGC-licensed operators must follow strict advertising standards, offer standardised self-exclusion through GAMSTOP, apply consistent affordability checks, and give players access to the Gambling Commission's complaints process if a dispute cannot be resolved directly. Overseas-licensed casino sites, including most gambling sites not on GamStop, answer to a different regulator, commonly Curaçao's licensing authority, with different (often less prescriptive) rules on advertising, player protection tools and dispute resolution.

In practice this affects several areas:

Consumer protections — UKGC sites must provide mandatory safer-gambling tools and clear complaint escalation. Non GamStop casinos may offer similar tools voluntarily, but they are not mandated in the same way.

— UKGC sites must provide mandatory safer-gambling tools and clear complaint escalation. Non GamStop casinos may offer similar tools voluntarily, but they are not mandated in the same way. Account controls — deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion exist on many offshore sites, but consistency varies by operator since there is no single overseeing scheme equivalent to GAMSTOP.

— deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion exist on many offshore sites, but consistency varies by operator since there is no single overseeing scheme equivalent to GAMSTOP. Bonuses — offshore casino sites often run larger, more frequent promotions with fewer restrictions on eligibility, but wagering requirements can also run higher than typical UKGC-licensed offers.

— offshore casino sites often run larger, more frequent promotions with fewer restrictions on eligibility, but wagering requirements can also run higher than typical UKGC-licensed offers. Payments — cryptocurrency and international e-wallets are more commonly available at non GamStop casinos than at many UKGC sites, though GBP account handling and card payment support vary by operator.

— cryptocurrency and international e-wallets are more commonly available at non GamStop casinos than at many UKGC sites, though GBP account handling and card payment support vary by operator. Game features — the same major software studios often supply both regulated and unregulated markets, so game quality is not automatically lower, but regional licensing can restrict which titles or RTP versions are shown to UK visitors.

None of this means every offshore-licensed site is poorly run, or that every UKGC site is problem-free. It means the starting protections differ, and that difference should inform how much scrutiny you apply before depositing.

How we reviewed these non GamStop casinos

Each operator on this page was assessed against the same set of checks. We looked at who holds the licence and which legal entity operates the site, since ownership structures behind offshore casinos are not always straightforward and a licence number does not always map cleanly to the brand shown to players. Terms and conditions were reviewed for clarity on wagering, bonus expiry and cashout caps, since ambiguous or hard-to-find terms are a practical warning sign regardless of licence.

We also looked for patterns in publicly available player feedback around withdrawal delays or account closures, while recognising that individual disputes are not always verifiable and single complaints do not prove a systemic problem. Customer support availability, stated response channels and whether account controls (limits, self-exclusion, closure) are actually present in the account settings were also part of the review.

Assessing new casinos not on GamStop

Several operators in this comparison, including Betmica, Zombillion, Smash Casino, Nightluck and Rivo, launched relatively recently. A new casino not on GamStop is not automatically riskier than an established one, but a shorter operating history means there is less publicly available evidence of how the site handles withdrawal disputes, high-value payouts or sustained customer service quality over time.

Distinguish a genuinely new operator from a new casino brand launched by an established gambling technology company or licence holder; the underlying platform and payment processing may be more mature than the brand name suggests, though this is not always disclosed clearly. Red flags worth checking for any new site include unclear ownership information, licence numbers that cannot be matched to the operator named on the licensing authority's register, bonus terms that are vague about wagering or game contribution, and an absence of any visible complaints or dispute-resolution contact.

Common licences held by casinos not on GamStop

Online casino authorisation works differently outside Great Britain, and understanding what a licence actually covers matters more than seeing a badge on a homepage. A licence is issued to a specific legal entity for specific domains; it does not automatically extend to every site using similar branding, so checking the exact domain and company name against the regulator's public register is a meaningful verification step.

Curaçao is the most common licence among casinos not on GamStop. Historically issued through a small number of master licence holders, Curaçao's regulatory framework has been restructured in recent years to centralise oversight under the Curaçao Gaming Authority, with new individual licences replacing the older sub-licence model. Curaçao licensing is comparatively fast to obtain and imposes lighter requirements than the UKGC, which is one reason so many gambling sites not on GamStop, including several reviewed above, hold this licence.

Malta, regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, sits at the stricter end of offshore licensing, with more established consumer protection requirements and a formal complaints process. Casinos holding an MGA licence alongside their primary licence sometimes offer slightly stronger baseline protections than Curaçao-only operators, though MGA licences are less commonly the sole basis for sites explicitly marketed as non GamStop.

Anjouan (Comoros) has emerged as an alternative jurisdiction for some newer offshore casino sites, offering a licensing route with fewer public disclosure requirements than Curaçao's newer framework. Panama and Kahnawake (issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission on Mohawk Territory in Canada) are older, established offshore jurisdictions with longer regulatory histories, though enforcement and public transparency vary. Tobique, a more recently established licensing authority, and Estonia, which licenses online gambling under its own Gambling Act with a more EU-aligned regulatory approach, appear less frequently among the sites in this comparison but exist within the wider non GamStop casino landscape.

Whichever jurisdiction issues the licence, the practical protections it delivers for a UK player are narrower than a UKGC licence. Complaint routes typically run through the licensing authority itself or through an alternative dispute resolution provider named in the casino's terms, and outcomes are not guaranteed. Always check that the licence number displayed matches the operating entity and domain you are actually using, since mismatched or expired licence claims are one of the clearer red flags across offshore casino sites.

Casino bonuses at non GamStop casinos

Bonus structures across casinos not on GamStop tend to be larger and more varied than typical UKGC-licensed offers, but the value of any bonus depends entirely on the conditions attached to it.

Welcome bonuses and deposit bonuses

A welcome bonus, usually structured as a deposit bonus, matches a percentage of your first deposit (or several deposits, in tiered packages like most on this list) up to a stated maximum. A "deposit bonus" specifically ties the reward to money you put in, as opposed to a no-deposit offer. Worked example: deposit £100 into a 250% bonus up to £4,000, and you receive £250 in bonus funds. If the wagering requirement is 35x and applies to the bonus only, you would need to stake £8,750 (£250 × 35) in qualifying games before withdrawing. If the requirement is deposit-plus-bonus, the calculation rises to £12,250 (£350 × 35), a meaningfully larger target.

Free spins

Free spins are awarded on specific slot titles, and winnings from them are usually credited as bonus funds subject to their own wagering requirement, separate from any cash bonus. A 200-spin allocation at £0.10 per spin generates £20 of spin value, but the resulting winnings still need to clear wagering before withdrawal, and many operators cap the maximum winnings convertible from free spins regardless of how much you actually won.

No-deposit bonuses

A no-deposit bonus credits a small amount of bonus funds or spins simply for registering, without requiring a deposit first. These are less common among the larger welcome packages listed above but appear at some non GamStop casinos as a lower-value acquisition tool. Wagering requirements on no-deposit bonuses tend to be higher proportionally, and maximum withdrawal caps are usually tight, often £50 to £100, regardless of what you win.

Cashback bonuses

Cashback returns a percentage of net losses over a set period, as seen in Rivo's 25% cashback offer. Unlike a deposit bonus, cashback compensates for losses rather than matching a deposit, and it typically carries lighter wagering requirements, or none at all, since it is calculated after play rather than credited upfront.

Loyalty rewards

Loyalty programmes reward ongoing play with points, tier upgrades or periodic bonuses, rather than a one-off welcome incentive. Evidence for the specific loyalty scheme structures at the operators reviewed here is limited to what each casino publishes, so treat any stated loyalty tier benefits as claims to verify directly with the operator rather than confirmed features.

Across all bonus types, check the bonus expiry date (commonly seven to thirty days), the maximum bonus bet per spin (breaching this can void winnings even with unused bonus funds remaining), and the bonus cashout limit, which caps how much of your bonus-derived winnings can actually be withdrawn.

Payment methods at casinos not on GamStop

Payment support varies by operator, and a method being widely used in the UK does not mean every non GamStop casino accepts it. Check each site's payment page directly, since deposit availability and withdrawal availability for the same method are not always identical.

Debit card payments

Visa and Mastercard debit cards remain widely supported for deposits at gambling sites not on GamStop. Card withdrawals are less consistently offered; some operators route all withdrawals through e-wallets or bank transfer instead, even when the deposit came from a card.

Bank transfers

Direct bank transfers work for both deposits and withdrawals at many offshore casinos, though processing is typically slower than card or e-wallet methods, sometimes taking several business days once the casino has approved the withdrawal request.

E-wallets

Services such as Skrill and Neteller are common at non GamStop casinos and generally process withdrawals faster than bank transfers. E-wallets also help separate gambling transactions from a main bank account, which some players prefer for record-keeping.

PayPal availability

PayPal is rarely supported at casinos not on GamStop. PayPal's own policies generally restrict its use to UKGC-licensed operators, so readers should not assume PayPal availability at any offshore-licensed site without direct confirmation from the operator.

Cryptocurrency payments

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are increasingly supported, with CoinPoker built specifically around crypto transactions. Crypto deposits and withdrawals can be faster than traditional banking rails, but values fluctuate with exchange rates, and converting between GBP and crypto introduces its own conversion cost.

Paysafecard and prepaid options

Paysafe casinos not on GamStop, meaning sites accepting Paysafecard vouchers, offer a deposit method that does not require sharing bank or card details directly with the casino. Prepaid vouchers are deposit-only in almost all cases; they cannot receive a withdrawal, so a separate method is needed to cash out.

Currency handling and GBP accounts

A genuine GBP account means deposits, bonuses and withdrawals are all handled in pounds sterling with no conversion step. Several operators reviewed above quote bonuses in euros or dollars, which means a UK player's GBP deposit is converted at the casino's exchange rate, a cost that is not always transparently disclosed. Always check which currency your account is actually held in before assuming figures translate directly into pounds.

Payment method Typical use Debit card Deposits widely supported; withdrawal support varies Bank transfer Deposits and withdrawals; slower processing E-wallet (Skrill, Neteller) Deposits and faster withdrawals PayPal Rarely available at non GamStop casinos Cryptocurrency Deposits and withdrawals; value fluctuates Paysafecard Deposit only; no withdrawal capability

Withdrawals, KYC checks and account restrictions

A withdrawal request passes through two separate stages: casino approval and payment settlement. Casino approval is the operator reviewing and authorising your request, which can involve identity verification if it has not already been completed. Payment settlement is the actual transfer of funds through the chosen method, which follows its own timeline once approved. A casino advertising fast payout times is usually describing its approval stage; the settlement time depends on the payment method itself and is not fully within the casino's control.

KYC (know your customer) identity verification is standard practice even at non GamStop casinos, and being outside GAMSTOP does not mean identity checks are skipped. Most operators request proof of identity, proof of address and sometimes a payment method image before releasing a first withdrawal. Source-of-funds checks, where a casino asks for evidence of where deposited money came from, are more likely to be triggered by large deposits or big wins, and can add significant delay if documentation is not readily available.

Withdrawal limits are common, both per transaction and per day, week or month. Bonus funds also typically restrict withdrawals until wagering is complete, and withdrawing while a bonus is active can sometimes forfeit the bonus and any winnings attached to it, depending on the terms.

Common causes of delay include incomplete verification documents, withdrawal requests that exceed a stated limit, mismatched payment details between deposit and withdrawal methods, and disputes over whether wagering conditions were genuinely met. If a withdrawal dispute cannot be resolved directly with customer support, the escalation route depends on the licence: Curaçao-licensed casinos direct complaints through the Curaçao Gaming Authority or a named alternative dispute resolution service, while other jurisdictions have their own designated bodies. None of these routes offer the same standardised outcome as a UKGC-regulated complaint, so resolution timescales and results vary.

Non GamStop does not mean no verification, and no operator can guarantee instant withdrawals; any timeframe quoted by a casino is a target, not a confirmed result for every transaction.

Games not on GamStop

Slots not on GamStop

Slot catalogues at the casinos reviewed here range from roughly 2,500 to over 4,000 titles, spanning classic three-reel games, video slots and progressive jackpots that pool contributions across linked games for a growing top prize. Popular slot types across this market include high-volatility titles built around big, infrequent wins and lower-volatility games offering more frequent, smaller payouts; volatility should be checked per title rather than assumed from a provider's general reputation. Return to player (RTP) figures also vary by the specific version of a game shown to a market, so a UK-facing build of a title is not guaranteed to carry the same RTP as the version described in general marketing material.

Live dealer and table games

Live dealer games stream a real dealer running blackjack, roulette or baccarat in real time, typically supplied by specialist studios such as Evolution Gaming. Table game sections separately offer computer-generated (RNG) versions of blackjack, roulette and baccarat, which run on fixed RTP percentages rather than live dealer pacing. Baccarat and blackjack variants differ meaningfully in house edge depending on the specific rule set (number of decks, banker/player commission structure, whether surrender is offered), so the game name alone does not tell you the odds.

A large advertised game count or a list of recognisable provider logos on a homepage is not proof of game quality or fairness on its own; it reflects catalogue breadth, which is a different thing from tested performance.

Game providers behind non GamStop casino slots and tables

The software studios supplying casinos not on GamStop are largely the same major names found across the wider online casino sites market. Pragmatic Play is the most frequently cited provider across the operators reviewed above, known for a broad, frequently updated slot catalogue and live casino tables. Evolution Gaming is the dominant name in live dealer games, supplying blackjack, roulette and baccarat streams to several of the casinos listed here.

NetEnt and Microgaming are two of the longest-established studios in the industry, with large back catalogues of classic and modern slots. Play'n GO appears widely across this list and is known for consistent mobile casino games performance. Novomatic, a European studio with a long land-based history, supplies titles found at several operators here, while Big Time Gaming is associated with the Megaways mechanic used in many high-volatility slots. Playtech supplies both slots and live casino content and has a long history across regulated and offshore markets alike.

A provider's name appearing on a casino's site indicates a supply agreement, not an endorsement of the casino's overall service or payment reliability. The same provider can supply both UKGC-licensed and non GamStop casinos, since the games themselves are licensed separately from the casino distributing them.

Sports betting at non GamStop casinos

Some casinos not on GamStop operate a combined casino and sportsbook product under one account, sharing a single wallet between casino and sports balances, while others offer casino games only. Evidence for which of the operators reviewed above run a full sportsbook alongside their casino is limited to what each site publishes, so readers should check directly on the operator's site rather than assume betting markets are available.

Where a sportsbook is offered, it typically covers pre-match and in-play betting across major sports, sometimes including esports betting on titles such as CS:GO and Dota 2. Features can include accumulators (combining multiple selections into one bet for higher combined odds), bet builders (combining several markets within a single match into one bet), and cash-out, which lets a bettor settle a bet before the event finishes for a value based on current odds.

Sports free bets differ from casino bonuses in structure. A free bet typically requires a qualifying real-money bet at a minimum odds threshold (commonly 1.50 or higher) before the free bet is credited, and the free bet stake itself is usually not returned with winnings, only the net winnings are paid out. This contrasts with a casino deposit bonus, which credits bonus funds directly and subjects the full amount to wagering rather than a single qualifying bet condition. Where a shared wallet exists between casino and sportsbook, check whether casino bonus funds can be used on sports markets and vice versa, since cross-product restrictions are common.

Self-exclusion at casinos not on GamStop

Casinos not on GamStop are not connected to GAMSTOP, so registering there will not block these sites, and this guide does not present that gap as something to use to your advantage. If you have self-excluded through GAMSTOP, the appropriate response is to honour that decision, not to seek out sites the scheme does not reach.

Some non GamStop casinos offer their own account-level controls, including deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion periods, but the consistency and enforcement of these tools vary by operator since there is no single overseeing scheme comparable to GAMSTOP for offshore licensees. Where a casino operates multiple linked brands, a self-exclusion or limit set on one brand does not automatically apply to the others unless the operator explicitly confirms shared account controls.

Independent support remains available regardless of which casino you use. GamCare operates the National Gambling Helpline, offering free and confidential advice, and also provides gambling blocking software to help restrict access to gambling sites across your devices. If gambling has stopped feeling like entertainment, contacting GamCare is a more reliable step than switching to a different casino.

Frequently asked questions

Choosing between these non GamStop casinos

The clearest way to compare the ten operators above is by weighing headline bonus size against its wagering requirement, checking whether the bonus and minimum deposit are quoted in pounds or require conversion, and confirming which payment methods actually support withdrawals rather than deposits alone. Betmica and Kikibet lead on headline bonus scale, Betninja and Daytonaspin offer more straightforward GBP-denominated terms, and CoinPoker suits crypto-focused players specifically. Licensing, operating history and published game contribution details remain areas where evidence is limited for several newer brands, so verify current terms directly with each operator before depositing. If you have questions about this comparison, you can get in touch with us.